Fire crews tackle grass fire at sand dunes in St Annes

Fire crews from St Annes were called to the dunes in North Promenade at around 6.23pm yesterday (Thursday, July 22) after smoke was spotted by a member of the public.

A fire service spokesman said: "One fire engine from St Anne’s attended a small grass fire in the sand dunes on North Promenade in Lytham St Anne’s.

"Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"Fires in the open can start easily and spread rapidly in hot, dry weather. Please take care while enjoying Lancashire's outdoors"

In 2020, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it attended 128 wildfires across the county.

A spokesman for the service added: "Wildfires are a serious problem in Lancashire. We deal with more and more fires on moorland and grassland each year, with many sadly being caused by the actions of people.

"However, there are many ways you can help to avoid wildfires starting. It is especially important to be very wary of wildfires when out camping, caravanning and using disposable barbecues.

"Wildfires are becoming more common each year. Climate change is also a factor because it means some areas are drier and more likely to set alight.

"But with your help, we can reduce the number and seriousness of wildfires in Lancashire. This will stop them causing costly damage and endangering lives."

How we can help prevent wildfires

- If you see a wildfire, always report it on 999. Don’t assume someone already has.

- Never use disposable barbecues on moorland or grassland. Consider taking a picnic instead.

- Avoid smoking on moorland. If you do, always extinguish your cigarettes and other smoking materials thoroughly.

- Never leave bottles behind, as sunlight can become focused as it shines through glass, starting fires.

- Keep children away from lighters and matches.

- If you are a landowner or manage land, please only carry out controlled burns if absolutely necessary. It is very easy for these to get out of control.

