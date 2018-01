Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled a blaze in a house in St Annes this afternoon.

Two crews were called to the property in Pershore Road, off Clifton Drive South, around 3.15pm.

The fire was in the ground floor of the property and the firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish it.

They then used a portable extractor fan to clear the premises of smoke.

There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze has yet to be established.