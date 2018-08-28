Firefighters rescue woman trapped in car after crash in St Annes

Firefighters had to cut through a car to rescue a woman trapped inside after a two-car collision crash in St Annes.

The incident happened on Kilnhouse Lane at 2pm yesterday

Fire crews from St Annes were sent out to the incident to rescue the woman and were on scene for more than an hour.

The casualty was cut out of a black Nissan Micra and was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle is not suspected to have been injured in the crash.

A police spokesman said: "We were called out to a two-vehicle collision just after 2pm to the Tesco on Kilnhouse Lane in St Annes.

"Fire and ambulance services were also called to the scene which partially blocked the road.

"The female driver of a black Nissan Micra had to be freed from the car by fire crews and was taken to hospital with minor injuries."