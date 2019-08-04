Firefighters tackle house blaze in Lytham

Firefighters gave first aid to the occupant after a house blaze in Lytham.

Crews from St Annes and South Shore tackled the fire in the kitchen of a property in Blackpool Road North yesterday.

A fire brigade spokesman said later: "Crews administered oxygen therapy to one casualty."

The fire began as food was being cooked in the house.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze and a ventilation fan to clear smoke from the premises.

Damage to the house was not thought to be severe.