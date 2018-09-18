First wedding open day at Fylde’s town hall

Fylde’s town hall is to host its first wedding open day.

The event on Sunday, November 18, follows the iconic building on St Annes Promenade being granted a wedding venue license earlier this year, after extensive refurbishments.

Fylde Council’s director of corporate resources, Tracy Manning, was the first bride to be married there, and bookings have already been taken for next year.

Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “We feel the town hall is a beautiful and unique setting for weddings and civil ceremonies.”

Details are available by calling (01253) 658658.