Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival 2018

Hundreds of beer fans flocked to Fleetwood’s Marine Hall for the 36th annual staging of the port’s Beer and Cider Festival.

More than 100 real ales, ciders, perries and world beers were available while popular local bands Three Minute Heroes and The Versions performed on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The Marine Hall is a great venue and we are already looking forward to next year

The event was organised by the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre branch of the Campaign for Real Ale, whose spokesman Russell Cobb said: “It was another successful festival, with attendance on the Friday especially good.

“The Fleetwood event is long-established and an important part of our annual calendar.

“The Marine Hall is a great venue and we are already looking forward to next year.

“We keep expanding the range of ales and ciders available and that goes down well, as does the live music.

“Thanks to everyone who came along.”