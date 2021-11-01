Flooding still affecting roads across Lancashire

Flooding is still affecting some routes in Lancashire.

Station Lane at Barton is closed both ways between the Barton turn-off and the Broughton turn-off near to the school.

Hoyles Lane in Cottam is also blocked by deep water between Sandy Lane and the B5411 Tabley Lane.

And Blackpool Lane in St Michael's on Wyte is also shut both ways between Hall Lane and Rawcliffe Road.