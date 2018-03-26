Flying high as kite festival goes global

It’s still more than five months away but plans are already well in hand to ensure the seventh annual St Annes Kite Festival is the biggest and best yet.

Kite flyers from the USA, Singapore and Kuwait will all be involved in the event being held over the weekend of August 31 to September 2.

St Annes Kite Festival organiser Pat May

It will include several new features, notably an area where visitors can meet the flyers, get top tips before making their own kites and flying it in a rookie arena.

Festival founder and organisers’ spokesman Pat May said: “All the festival favourites plus lots of new exciting features are scheduled throughout the weekend.

“We are delighted at how the event has soared to such prominence.

“Professional flyers around the world view it as one of the most important meets of the year, as reflected in the huge number of applications we have received to take part.“

A previous St Annes Kite Festival

The festival attracted almost 70,000 visitors last year and following its switch from July to early September because of tide times, the later scheduling is being repeated this year.

Pat added: “The darker evening allowed us to introduce a Friday Night Fly last year and this time that will be evening even bigger and brighter.

“St Annes beach is perfect for an evening of music, lights, and family fun, which will run from 7 to 9.30pm.”

The festival will run on the beach immediately south of the pier from 11am until 5pm on both the Saturday and the Sunday and will again feature live music on both days.

Details at www.stanneskitefestival.co.uk