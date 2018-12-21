Foodbank says ‘thank you for your generosity’

Tribute was paid to the generosity of Fylde folk as the foodbank at St Annes handed out its last parcels before Christmas – ahead of a move to new premises.

The service for needy families is relocating to the St Annes United Reformed Church annexe in St George’s Road from Tuesday, January 8 after a temporary stint at Fylde Council’s public offices building followed the loss of its original base in Church Road.

Fylde Foodbank co-ordinator Christine Miller bids farewell to the current premises

Foodbank co-ordinator Christine Miller says demand for the service continues to increase, with the last available recorded number of applications – from April to September this year – up to 1,143 from 981 12 months earlier.

“That trend has been reflected in the run-up to Christmas,” said Christine.

“But we have met everybody’s needs, thanks to the wonderful kindness of the people of Fylde, who keep us stocked up with their donations and also volunteering to help.”

The foodbank in St Annes is open from 11am to 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is also located at the Citizens Advice Bureau in Moor Street, Kirkham (Mondays and Fridays from 10.30am to 2pm) and Warton Village Hall (Wednesdays from noon to 3pm).

Fylde Foodbank co-ordinator Christine Miller with Linda Salkeld, Jennifer Jaynes and Ginette Pottock