Football star Neville heads festival lunch

Gary Neville be will be the main speaker at the Lytham’s St George’s Day Charity Festival’s St George’s Day lunch on Friday, April 27.

The popular event, held in a marquee on Lytham Green, is one of the key events planned to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival.

The ex-Manchester United and England star, who is now a pundit for Sky Sports and star of the Class Of 92 series which documents the rise of his team Salford City which he co owns with Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and his brother Phil.

Festival President David Haythornthwaite said: “We are delighted Gary has agreed to support this year’s festival.”

During the past decade, more than £101,000 has been raised for charity thanks to the St George’s Day Festival.