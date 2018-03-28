Former councillor was ‘a ball of energy’

Former Fylde councillor, mayoress and deputy mayor Hilda Wilson has died aged 84.

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley led the tributes, recalling that Mrs Wilson was “vocal in meetings and tenacious in her pursuit of what she believed in”.

Mrs Wilson’s death comes just over a year after that of her husband of 60 years, Ron, who was an honorary alderman of Fylde after serving on the council for more than 20 years.

As well as being her husband’s mayoress in 2005-6, Mrs Wilson was deputy mayor during her time as a councillor for Ansdell’s Park ward.

Coun Fazackerley said: “Ron, had been on Fylde Council for 11 years when he was joined by Hilda, who was elected in Park ward in 1995.

“I think it would be fair to say that, while Ron was the most placid of men, Hilda was a ball of energy who embraced council life with enthusiasm.

“She proved to be a member who championed causes and fought her residents’ corners with a vengeance.

“The Wilsons enjoyed their years in office and were a popular couple, welcome wherever they went on behalf of Fylde.”

Mrs Wilson leaves three sons, eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Before her time on the council, while the family was living in the south, she worked as secretary to the then Post Office and Communications Minister Chris Chataway.

Later, she taught at the former Beta Business College in Park View Road, Lytham.

She died in the Stella Matutina Care Home in Lytham, to where she moved following her husband’s death.

Son Andrew said: “She was very well looked after there and our thanks to everyone there for their care.”

Mrs Wilson’s funeral is at Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, St Annes on Tuesday. April 10 at 10am.