Four men arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Kirkham road incident

Police have confirmed that a man has died after a serious road incident in Kirkham this afternoon and that four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers attended the scene, on Freckleton Street around 4.15pm this afternoon but the man, said to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears he may have been involved in a collision with a car which is believed to have driven off from the scene.

The deceased’s next of kin and the family have been contacted by police and will be offered the support of specially trained officers.

Shortly after the incident police stopped a Nissan Micra between junctions 6 and 5 of the M61.

The four occupants of that vehicle have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Enquiries are on-going and remain at an early stage.

The area in Kirkham is cordoned off with some road closures in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Eric Halford, of West CID, said: “We are in the very early stages of what is clearly an extremely serious incident which has resulted in a man losing his life.

“While we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much on-going and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed these events or who has any information which could assist our investigation to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1068 of today (Thursday, July 18th) or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.