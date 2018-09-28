Franklin Graham's message was one of love for all

As a local, I was surprised to read in Saturday’s Gazette that a preacher from America, Franklin Graham, was causing so much outrage amongst the LGBT community.

I am a committed Christian and know that the message of the gospel is one of love to all members of society. I wonder if it is widely understood that the Christian faith is often misrepresented in our culture by ‘fake news’ of this kind.

I attended the Festival of Hope last night to see, hear and judge for myself. Franklin Graham said that the main thing he wanted us to remember from what he said was that “God loves you”.

I also heard some wonderful Christian singers and musicians performing for free, after travelling from America to accompany Franklin and his very biblical and all-inclusive message.

What’s wrong with that?

Debbie Winn

Blackpool