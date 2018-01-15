From Blackpool to Paris by bike – to raise funds for Brian House

Are you keen on cycling and looking for a challenge?

If that’s the case, there’s an invitation to get on your bike to boost the Fylde coast’s children’s hospice by being part of a new fund-raising event – the Brian House London to Paris cycle ride.

It’s scheduled to set off on September 18 – and staff at the hospice in Bispham are quite literally leading from the front.

Chief executive David Houston and human resources manager David Warburton have both signed up for the five-day trip, while at least 20 other riders have already signed up.

The route will take riders through picturesque English countryside, past historic landmarks and First World War battlefields before reaching Paris city centre.

An information evening about the event is being held at the hospice on Thursday at 6.30pm, when an experienced cycle guide will be available to answer any questions.

The riders who have already pledged to take part will be there to meet fellow participants, pick up some tips and get some fund-raising advice and ideas.

A hospice spokesman said: “There’s no obligation to commit – just find out if it’s for you.”

Riders can either be self-funded, then raise sponsorship of £580, or raise £1,900 up front and do the ride for free. Accommodation and travel is included – but you do need your own bike.

Mr Houston said: “I did a lot of cycling in my younger days but this is going to be a huge challenge for me. But there’s still time to train and I would encourage people to come along and find out more. Everyone will be made very welcome.”