Frustration at St Annes library repair delay

Frustration is mounting as the wait goes on for repair work to start on St Annes’ closed library.

It’s six months next week since the Grade II-listed Carnegie library suddenly shut its doors after a piece of masonry fell from the ceiling.

Since then, a series of surveys have been carried out to discover what work will be required.

The results are now being considered by Lancashire County Council ahead of identifying what work is required, with a likely timetable to follow.

County Coun Peter Buckley, the County Council’s cabinet member responsible for libraries, has apologised for the delay – but officials of the Friends of St Annes Library have expressed their irritation at the wait and called for more urgency to get the matter resolved.

County Coun Buckley said: “We’re sorry for the continued disruption caused by the unexpected closure of St Annes Library.

“Due to the nature of the findings in the initial survey, it has been necessary to undertake a secondary survey of the building’s foundations.

“But I’m pleased we’re now nearly at the point of fully identifying all the repairs that are needed.”

Allan Foster, treasurer of the Friends of St Annes Library, said: “There appears an acute and astonishing lack of urgency in getting these issues resolved. Libraries need to stay permanently connected to their communities.”