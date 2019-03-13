Fun on the farm with Poppy and Sam - book reviews

The fun adventures of farmer’s children, Poppy and Sam, have been a family favourite for over 30 years and now these much-loved books are back with a fresh, new look.

Children’s publisher Usborne has given the evergreen stories in this enchanting series a bright and colourful makeover for a new generation of little ones… without losing the magic of the original titles.

Over 20 million copies of the Poppy and Sam books have been sold worldwide and the new-look selection includes the original artwork of the late Stephen Cartwright as well as the gorgeous illustrations of Simon Taylor-Kielty, perfectly created to honour Stephen’s legacy.

The exciting new formats are full of that special child-appeal which have made the Poppy and Sam stories so popular, and the good news is that there is still the added fun of finding the hidden Little Yellow Duck on every page.

The new books – ideal for both babies and young children – include:

Age one plus:

Animal Hide-and-Seek: Farmyard Tales Touchy and Feely Book

Jenny Tyler and Stephen Cartwright

Animal Hide-and-Seek is the bestselling book in the Poppy and Sam stable and it’s easy to see why.

The touchy-feely charm of this gorgeous board book has been entertaining babies and toddlers down the years and this new version will delight all the family.

Created in a large format with flaps as well as furry and textured patches, the book introduces the characters from Apple Tree Farm to very young readers as Poppy and Sam play hide-and-seek on the farm.

With interesting textures to feel and exciting flaps to look behind, this sturdy book offers simple counting opportunities as well as a game of hide-and-seek to entertain and amuse.

The use of textures adds a different dimension to sharing books with babies and toddlers. As each page is turned, a different texture is waiting to be touched, there are flaps to lift and a little yellow duck is eager for you to spot him!

With lively illustrations, a simple but fun story, and lots of subtle learning to be enjoyed, this is the ideal book to kick off a lifetime love of reading.

(Usborne, board book, £9.99)

Age one plus:

Poppy and Sam’s Animal Sounds

Sam Taplin and Stephen Cartwright

Poppy and Sam are feeding the animals at Apple Tree Farm, and what a noisy bunch they are!

Little children will love hearing the farm and its menagerie of animals come to life as they press the sound buttons on the pages of this fun and entertaining book.

Follow Poppy and Sam on their journey through the farm and on the way you will hear Curly the pig, Woolly the sheep, Rusty the dog, Pippin the pony and other familiar farmyard animals.

And just when you think you have heard every bark, bleat and oink, press the last sound button and enjoy a chorus of noisy animals all at once… accompanied by a jolly tune.

Music to the ears of all little animal lovers!

(Usborne, board book, £12.99)

Age 3 plus:

Poppy and Sam’s Magic Painting Book

Sam Taplin and Stephen Cartwright

Youngsters will love watching Poppy and Sam's adventures spring to colourful life in this charming magic painting book.

Simply brush water over the black and white pages and then marvel as they magically burst into a vibrant array of colours. The scenes include a scarecrow, feeding the pigs, flying kites, playing with Rusty the dog, and collecting eggs.

With a handy flap to stop paint seeping through to the page beneath, youngsters can transform black and white illustrations into pictures bursting with colour.

All the magic of Poppy and Sam with the sweep of a brush!

(Usborne, paperback, £5.99)