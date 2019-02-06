Fylde beach to star in new BBC drama

The sands of the Fylde coast are set to feature in a new BBC drama set during the Second World War.

The beach at St Annes has been chosen for filming part of the production, with cameras due to start rolling on Monday.

Closure sign at North Beach car park, St Annes

The North Beach car park has been closed to the public until February 19 ‘due to filming work by a production company’, according to a notice put up by Fylde Council.

The sign adds: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Both the council and the BBC are staying tight-lipped on the nature of the drama being filmed – but an appweal for extras to appear in the show was shared by Blackpool-based casting agency Scream Management.

In a post on Facebook, it called for men aged 17 to 50 to ‘play Second World war soldiers on a major television period drama filming in the Blackpool area’.

Along with physical appearance requirements and an offer of around £90 a day for the work, the Scream notice said that successful candidates would need to be available for five days’ filming between next Monday, February 11 and the following Friday.

It added: “It will be filming outside on a beach - so be prepared that it may be cold.”

A spokesman for the production company involved said: “We are thrilled to be filming there. It is for a BBC drama but we won’t be releasing further details at this stage as we aim to keep that for when the drama is completed.”

Fylde Council’s notice directed drivers to use the North Promenade car park as an alternative while the North Beach car park is unavilable.

Coun Cheryl Little, the council’s tourism and leisure committee chairman, said: “We are delighted that our area has been chosen for this exciting activity and we hope residents will understand and respect the need for the people concerned to get on with their work.”