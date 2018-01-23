Fylde councillor accused of defrauding £10,889

A former councillor has appeared at magistrates court charged with defrauding the local authority he was elected to serve on.

Albert Pounder, 74, who represented the Conservative party, is alleged to have cheated Fylde Council out of £10,889 in housing and disability benefits.

The two frauds are alleged to have taken place between 2014 and 2016 when Pounder represented the village of Staining on Fylde and Lancashire Council.

Pounder lives on Queens Drive, Staining.

He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates who heard that the charges claimed that he dishonestly failed to tell Fylde Council about his true mobility and care needs in order to make a financial gain.

Pounder was made portfolio holder on Fylde Council for customer and operational services before retiring on health grounds last year.

He told the court he wanted to elect for trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was bailed to appear at the higher court on February 21.