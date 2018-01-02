Fylde councillor Barbara Nash dies on festive family break

Tributes have been paid to a councillor who died suddenly during a festive season family break.

Barbara Nash, who has served as a Conservative member of Fylde Council since 2012, collapsed while playing with grandchildren during a visit to the home of stepson James and his wife Signe in Scotland.

Despite attempts to revive her by James and Signe, who are both doctors, and paramedics, Coun Nash, who was 66, never regained consciousness and died in University Hospital Crosshouse, Kilmarnock on December 20.

She was 66 and is understood to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Husband Ed (pictured below), who is also a Fylde councillor, said: “It was so sudden – but it’s a comfort that she she died happy, playing with her grandchildren, Maximillian and Annalena.”

Barbara and Ed had been married for almost 28 years and Ed added: “She was such a kind caring person.”

Fylde Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “Although Barbara was on the Council a relatively short time, she quickly made her presence felt and became fully involved in Council activities from the outset.

“She was hard-working and a great champion for Heyhouses Ward. A very sociable and charming person, she made many friends among councillors of all political groups. Her loss will be keenly felt.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “Barbara was a wonderful ward councillor, a great campaigner for her party, but above all else, a wonderful person I feel honoured to have known.”

Coun Nash’s funeral will be at St Margaret’s Church, St Annes, on Monday, January 15 at 2pm.