Fylde folk getting into the Christmas spirit

‘Tis the season to be generous!

With Christmas rapidly approaching, Fylde folk are getting into the festive spirit, much to the delight of others.

Michelle Ormerwood from the St Cutheberts Childrens Centre, Tracy Smith, Jake Smith, one, and Edwina Gillett from St Josephs Church

From sick youngsters to those living in poverty, hundreds of people on the Fylde coast are set to benefit from gift donations in recent days.

They include collections for hospital patients while youngsters at St George’s School, in Marton, collected gifts to give to Streetlife, for vulnerable young people.

Meanwhile, St Joseph’s Church in Ansdell has donated 12 food hampers to St Cuthbert’s Children Centre.

And a team of fitness fanatics have set off on a Christmas bike ride to Lapland in a bid to raise money for the Blue Skies Hospital Fund, Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s own charity.

The staff from DW Fitness in Blackpool have given themselves a week to complete the 2,172-mile journey.

· Have you been spreading the festive cheer this year? Send your pictures to editorial@blackpoolgazette.co.uk