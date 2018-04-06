Fylde MP hails new UK ban on ivory sales

Fylde MP Mark Menzies
Fylde MP Mark Menzies has welcomed the news that the UK will introduce a ban on ivory sales.

The proposed ban, announced by environment secretary Michael Gove, will be the toughest in Europe and among the toughest in the world – helping to protect elephants for future generations.

The move follows a consultation which had more than 70,000 responses – with more than 88 percent in favour of the ban.

Mr Menzies said: “This is a no-brainer. The sooner we see a stop in ivory trade, the sooner the poachers will stop targeting elephants.

“We have long been a world-leader in the fight against this awful trade; this new legislation reaffirms our commitment to stamping it out altogether.

No longer should we see a decline in Africa’s elephant population. I hope other countries follow our example.”

Over the last decade, the number of elephants has declined by almost a third and around 20,000 a year are still being slaughtered due to the global demand for ivory – showing there is more to do.

As part of the Government’s action to tackle the Ivory trade, at a recent European Environment Council, the UK called for EU member states to ban commercial trade in raw ivory – which is already banned in the UK – within the European Union.