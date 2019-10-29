Fylde MP's appeal to Minister over fracking

MP Mark Menzies has met with the Government's Business, Energy and Clean Growth minister Kwasi Kwarteng to ask for a permanent moratorium on hydraulic fracturing in Fylde.

Mr Menzies said: “I met with the minister to highlight the concerns of constituents following the 2.9ML seismic event earlier this year.

“I am deeply concerned following that incident, and smaller ones before it, that the evidence now suggests the geology of Fylde is unable to support a safe shale gas industry.

“It has been nine years, in which time I have campaigned for regulation after regulation and it is clear now more than ever that industry cannot control the seismic events that occur when fracturing takes place on the Bowland shale.

“When I met with the minister, I called for the revocation of the hydraulic fracturing licence in Fylde and asked that a moratorium is once again placed on the industry.”

Mr Menzies previously met with the regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority, following the 2.9ML seismic event on August Bank Holiday Monday.

He asked that all regulatory regimes, including the traffic light system which demands the automatic cessation of hydraulic fracturing following any seismic events over 0.5ML, be maintained and a ban remain in place while the authorities investigate the most recent event.

Mr Menzies added: “We put in place the traffic light system to ensure fracturing has to stop once a seismic event is recorded. That level was put in place with input from industry, and it cannot now be changed following a seismic event well above that limit.”

Last year, he held a Parliamentary debate calling on the Government to reject any moves to raise the 0.5ML limit.