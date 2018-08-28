Fylde patients’ art to boost charity

Patients at a Fylde doctors’ surgery rallied round to show off their artistic skills and line up a boost for charity.

Officials at Holland House Surgery, with bases at Lytham and Freckleton, were delighted with the response to their Pictures for Health competition.

Eric Wright with his winning artwork in the Pictures for Health painting competition at Holland House Surgery

As part of an Arts for Wellbeing Project, patients of all ages were invited to take part in art workshops organised by pupils from the Bring ME Sunshine Group at AKS school in St Annes.

After 16 works were shortlisted, 12 were selected to be displayed in the surgery’s waiting room at Freckleton Health centre and also make up a 2019 calendar in aid of Trinity Hospice.

Practice manager Heather Kynaston said: “We are delighted that so many of our talented patients participated.

“We are proud to be able to display their artwork at the Freckleton surgery, and now have 12 great painting to use in our 2019 charity calendar.”

A top three was also chosen and the winner was Eric Wright for his painting Waiting Room Scene.

Catherine Gibson was second with Yoga For Health and Ken Roberts third with Donkeys On The Sands.

BAE Systems provided some sponsorship for the charity calendar, which will go on sale on September 18, price £6.99, from the surgery.

Senior partner Dr Morag Sloan and Dr Gary Russell announced the winners and presented the prizes.

Barbara Weston, a core team member of the surgery’s Patient Participation Group, said: “Judging the artworks was a difficult task. Everyone whose work reached the final stage ought to feel proud.”

Winner Eric Wright said: “I’m thrilled my picture has been chosen – I never expected to win.”