Fylde residents’ prize chance

Fylde Council green bin
Householders have three more weeks to sign up to Fylde Council’s green waste service if they want to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

As an early bird incentive, any residents signing up before February 11 will be entered into a draw to win a year’s free subscription.

The charge for the emptying of green bins was introduced last year at a reduced rate of £25 and will be £30 from this year on.

In its introductory year, more than 17,000 Fylde householders subscribed to the fortnightly collection scheme.

Coun David Eaves, chairman of the council’s operational management committee, said: “I hope we get even more subscriptions this year so we are able to continue to run this much-needed service, despite the funding cuts from Lancashire County Council and central Government.”

Subscriptions can be made at www.fylde.gov.uk/greenwaste

Residents will still be able to sign up after February 11 but will not be entered into the draw.