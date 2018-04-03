Fylde Soroptimists exceed ‘80 for 80’ toilet twinning project

Determined members of the Fylde Soroptimists have raised the bar on their toilet twinning project.

The women’s organisation began their campaign to twin 80 toilets for their 80th anniversary at the start of their club year last May, in partnership with toilettwinning.org.

But, after exceeding the target, the group is now looking to twin more than 90 toilets to provide clean water and safe sanitation to the world’s poorest people.

Linda Beddows, secretary of Fylde Soroptimists, said: “We have also achieved the goal of attaining the category of ‘Toilet-Twinned Town’ for Lytham and St Annes and have achieved the first ‘Toilet-Twinned School’ with community partner AKS and their Young Soroptimist group.”

The group’s most recent fund-raising event boosted the funds by £840.

Member Nina Szulc hosted a casino evening, which was enjoyed by fellow members and friends.

Linda added: “Nina’s brother, Mike Szulc, and his friend, Mark Piva, from The Winning Hand, set up a casino roulette wheel and Blackjack table and Nina’s guests played with mock chips to try and win the biggest amount.

“As well as prizes for the guests with the most chips, there was also a raffle with prizes donated by various businesses and friends.

“‘Thor’ the toilet was on display with details of how toilet twinning changes lives.

“The ticket to the event included a glass of prosecco, a hot supper with dessert and a starter chip to kick off the evening’s gaming.

“The evening was soon under way, with everybody taking part at the tables.

“Everything was donated, from the gaming equipment to the raffle prizes and desserts, so all monies raised went directly into funds.

“Thanks to Nina’s efforts, we have now surpassed the target and are looking at twinning moer than 90 toilets throughout the Fylde.

“Fylde Soroptimists give huge thanks to all who helped make the evening such a great success, but most of all to Nina for organising such a brilliant fund-raiser.”

For more information email fyldesorops@gmail.com or ring 01253 726576.