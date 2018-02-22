Fylde stars take to stage for charity

Stars will join forces for a special charity night supporting other performers and the revamp of Lowther Pavilion.

Comedian Johnnie Casson will headline the One Night Only Variety Extravaganza in aid of Blackpool Equity tomorrow at 7.30pm, hosted by producer Des Day.

Also set to appear on the bumper bill are singer Lynne Fox, Deco Delights bringing foot-tapping music’, Suzanne Roberts Dancers, singer Liam Halewood (pictured) and magician Shaun McCree.

Des said: “Johnnie Casson played the first year, and was brilliant.” Tickets cost £14 on (01253) 794221.