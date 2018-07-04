Fylde visit set to strengthen French link

A second continental twinning relationship for Lytham and St Annes is set to move a major step closer this weekend when a delegation from Caudry in France pays a visit.

The French party, including Caudry mayor Frederic Bricot, several councillors Caudry’s Twinning Association president Jean-Baptiste Duez, will be taking part in St Annes Carnival on Saturday, walking alongside Fylde’s Mayor Coun Peter Collins and St Annes Town Mayor Coun Karen Henshaw.

The Town Hall at Caudry, France

The visit will include a trip to Clifton Primary School on Friday to confirm a link with a Caudry school, after which the French party will be given a tour of Lytham and a reception at Lytham Hall.

Later in the afternoon, the French guests will meet tourism chiefs and representatives from a number of local organisations to look at developing sporting and cultural visits between the two towns.

In the evening, the French party will be entertained by the Fylde Coast Cloggers and a beetle drive, while a civic meal, including an exchange of gifts, is scheduled for St Annes Old Link Golf Club on Saturday evening.

Coun Tony Ford (pictured inset), chairman of the Lytham St Annes Twinning Association, said “Although the exchange partnership isn’t yet finalised – the French say ‘we are engaged but not yet married’ – it is hoped that forging links across a range of organisations and activities will lead to ‘marriage’.”

Last year a seven-strong delegation from Fylde visited Caudry, which is renowned for its lace making.

Lytham St Annes has been twinned with Werne in Germany since 1984.