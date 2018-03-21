Getting arty for bumper Lytham St Annes Festival

More than 500 youngsters took part in the speech and drama, music and singing sections of the biggest Lytham St Annes Festival of Performing Arts yet.

Students from Fylde coast schools including Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College; Kirkham Grammar; Carr Hill, Kirkham; Blackpool Sixth Form College; Millfield High School, Thornton; Rossall School, Fleetwood and hosts AKS were all involved, along with those from further afield in the North West and a number of specialist drama schools, including Lytham’s Rarity.

Acting, reciting poetry, giving speeches, singing and playing musical instruments were all included in busy programme in pursuit of prizes at the festival, which ran from 9am until 8pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for the event’s organisers said: “The standard of performance was incredibly high. The adjudicators were impressed by performers of all ages.”