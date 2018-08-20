Getting ready to make a seafront Splash!

An eagerly-awaited new feature on St Annes seafront is heading towards completion.

The £250,000 Splash! water fun park, on the site of a long-abandoned former paddling pool, is a joint project between Fylde Council and the Promenade Gardens Friends, who have gathered substantial grant aid contributions to pay for the project.

As temperatures have soared over summer, tantalising glimpses of the colourful rubber surface through the construction area fencing have given a taste of things to come.

But although it looks like being the latter end of the summer before the new fun facility if ready for use, the council has issued an assurance that everything possible is being done to get it ready as soon as possible - and that it will be well worth the wait.

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde’s tourism and leisure committee, said “This is an important and long-awaited addition to the Fylde tourism provision and visitor experience – therefore it has to be right.

“Construction is moving along very well and the Splash! facility should be completed and open to the public over the coming weeks.

“As such an official opening date hasn’t been scheduled yet.

“We will issue a further update once we are closer to completion.”

With the colourful surface of the water park intended for three to 12 year olds already in place, the finishing touches are being put to the installation of the all-important underground water management system which activates the splash pad fountains and jets.

Coun Little added: “Contractors have excavated more than seven metres deep to install the water tank and piping and the colourful play features are next on the list for installation. Then visitors will really see the facility come to fruition.”

One local resident said: “It’s a great idea. Hopefully this will be there for many summers to come and thousands of kids will build memories playing in it.”