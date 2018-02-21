Green bin deadline to ensure no missed collections

Residents in Fylde are being advised to subscribe to the council green waste collection service by March 15 to ensure no collections are missed.

The service by Fylde Council will cost £30 for the 2018-19 financial year, beginning April 1, and already almost 6,000 households have made the most of an early bird incentive to subscribe early.

Of those, eight have been drawn to win a free subscription each for the coming year. Coun David Eaves, chairman of the council’s operational management committee said: “It was fantastic to see so many residents take advantage of the early bird offer.”

Subscription details at www.fylde.gov.uk