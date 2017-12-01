Green waste collection for Wyre over festive period

The green waste collection service for Wyre residents will be suspended for a short period from December 18 to January 14.

Wyre Council says this is part of the terms and conditions of the service, with a routine shutdown period over Christmas and New Year.

The last collections will take place during the weeks commencing December 4 and 11, depending on residents’ collection cycle.

Collections will start again in the weeks of January 15 and 22 2018, again depending on people’s collection cycle.

A council spokesman said: “This arrangement will enable the waste collection service to concentrate on the extra recycling generated over the Christmas holiday period.”

Current green waste subscriptions are valid until April 30, 2018.

Residents in Wyre will receive letters in the new year explaining the sign up process for May 2018.

A full collection calendar and service leaflet will be issued by the council early this month.