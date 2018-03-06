Growing charity set for new office base

An expanding charity is on the move to a new base at Blackpool Football Club.

Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre, founded in St Annes 10 years ago to help Fylde families, has grown in recent years to cover the whole Fylde coast.

From its modest beginnings with one office and only three staff, it now has two offices, 10 staff and more than 100 volunteers helping families struggling with issues such as isolation, multiple births, illness and disabilities.

But according to the charity’s manager Pat Naylor, the growth – which saw a merger with Home-Start Wyre in 2015 and following by the introduction of the charity’s services into Blackpool – has placed considerable strain on the original head office premises at St Thomas Church Community Centre in St Annes and the current Wyre office at Marsh Mill, Thornton.

So from Monday, March 19, the charity will be based at offices within the Bloomfield Road stadium, which officials saw advertised as offering at least twice the space currently available.

“It’s going to be a tremendous wrench leaving our current offices,” said Pat.

“But it is only an office move – to what are bigger, more central premises.

“Our Stay and Play groups will continue in St Annes, Wesham and Fleetwood, our charity shop remains in St Albans Road, St Annes and most important of all the staff and volunteers will continue to support families throughout Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

“We remain as committed to families right across the area as we ever were.”