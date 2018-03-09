Guests raise thousands at Blackpool Carers Spring Ball

More than 300 guests attended Blackpool Carers Centre’s Spring Ball at the Village Hotel – and raised £15,300 towards the charity’s £300k Respite lodge appeal.

Up for grabs were £12k of prizes donated for a raffle, balloon prize pop and auction.

John and Gina Topping

Sponsors included BBC DIY SOS Blackpool Big Build for Children in Need volunteer David Sidwell of Your Big Day, Spire Fylde Coast hospital, Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackhurst Budd Solicitors and Blackpool and the Fylde College. DIY SOS volunteers attended, some battling adverse weather to travel from as far as Cornwall to join friends from the 2016 Big Build for Children in Need of Blackpool Carers Centre’s HQ.

Entertainment was provided by Smooth Chalk and special recognition awards were handed out.

Michele Smith, chief executive officer, said: “From the moment we walked into the room until 2am when the dance floor was still packed, the atmosphere was vibrant.

We celebrated carers and their positivity, raising over £15k. More importantly, it helped to raise the importance of identifying carers in our community so they can be provided with practical and emotional help.”



Hannah Cottam (left) and Amy Shellike

James Shelliker, Mat Bradley, Rick Kenyon and Nathan Shelliker.

Ian Jones, Diane Quinlan, Alison Sworder, Emma Harris, Dianne Leyland and Paul Harris

Event organiser Kay Soper, Beth Coleman, Deputy Mayor Councillor Gary Coleman, Mayor of Blackpool Councillor Ian Coleman, and Julie Swift

Jack Blanthorn, Jayne Freeman, Adele Harrison and Sam Fletcher.