Hall set to go back in time for refurb

Lytham Hall is going back to the future in a bid to take a key step forward in its refurbishment.

An application for building consent to repaint the Georgian gem in its original 18th century colours has been submitted to Fylde Council by the building’s managers Heritage Trust North West.

The Trust commissioned historic paint specialist Nigel Leaney, has worked for decades on many of the country’s finest historic buildings, to do an analysis and submit a detailed paint specification for the Grade I-listed mansion.

He found that the window frames and sashes have had more than 20 layers in their history.

John Turner, HTNW’s project manager at the Hall (pictured), said “Lytham Hall is one of architect John Carr’s earlier buildings, commissioned in 1752. The building replaced a Jacobean timber framed Hall and was completed in 1764.

“Originally it was finished in a warm stone ochre colour that Mr Carr designed to perfectly harmonise with his use of red brick.

“Building consent is required because we are intending to repaint Lytham Hall in its original historical colour – how John Carr intended the building to look.

“Because the building was white when it was first listed in the 1960s, we require permission to change its colour scheme.

“We are all quite excited about this project and feel the new image will boost our visitor numbers once the Hall has received its correct facelift, to be supervised by our building and conservation manager Austin Grady and our architect.”

General manager Peter Anthony added: “Our visitor numbers have grown immensely recently and I believe the Hall will become much more marketable once it has been repainted.”

Fylde Council is expected to consider the application in the new year.