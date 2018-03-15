Harlequins deals out a murder mystery in Broughton for Methodist Action

So, who did it?

Harlequins, the cast of the murder mystery night in aid of Methodist Action

Guests at Broughton and District Club were invited to join the family, friends and business colleagues of the famous, wealthy Landscape Artist, Ray Bentos, at a party to celebrate his 60th birthday party.

However, they were distraught to discover one of their party had been murdered and tempers flared as accusations started flying about who the killer was.

It was a long night as audience members waiting for the police to arrive, with recriminations coming thick and fast.

But thanks to some good detective work, the identity of the killer was revealed and they were brought to justice.

It was a fun-packed evening with lots of laughs mingled with the serious business of finding out whodunnit Stephen Hetherington

Luckily, the ‘murder’ was all for entertainment and to raise much needed funds for homeless charity Methodist Action North West.

The Life and Soul of the Party was staged by NODA award-winning, theatre group Harlequins and included a hot-pot supper in the interval supplied courtesy of the chef at Preston’s Fox Street homeless supported accommodation with the aid of one of its residents.

The winners were Julia Wood, Nicola Whyte and Elaine Edwards, who successfully spotted the culprit.

CEO of Methodist Action, Stephen Hetherington says: “It was great to welcome lots of new faces to this event which proved to be another successful evening for the charity.

Julia Wood, Nicola Whyte and Elaine Edwards, winners of the murder mystery night in aid of Methodist Action

“It was a fun-packed evening with lots of laughs mingled with the serious business of finding out whodunnit.

“I am delighted to report that we raised more than £600, which is absolutely brilliant.

“Homelessness is a growing problem in our area, but recent funding cuts by authorities at a local and national level means that events such as these are becoming increasingly important to the charity.

“We have been delighted with the fantastic level of support we have received to date.

Chairman of the Methodist Action charity trustees Amanda Latham and guests at the murder mystery evening

“Plans are already well underway for our forthcoming spring ball on April 21 and Antiques Evening on May 18.

“For more information about our future events or how to support our charity, please call Sarah on 07749 576 296.”

Harlequins is an amateur dramatic society based in Freckleton, meeting in The Memorial Hall, School Lane, Freckleton, on Sundays.

They perform over the North West.

If anyone is interested in joining Harlequins, call Chris on 01772 880203.