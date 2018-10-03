Headteacher urges calm after ‘stranger danger’ incidents

The headteacher of Fylde’s biggest school has stressed the need for calm after two incidents of pupils being offered lifts by stranger on the way home.

Patrols by staff at Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College before and after the school day have been increased and advice issued to students and parents about the benefits of sticking to busy and well-lit routes.

The latest incident happened at about 4.15pm on Tuesday, September 25.

The girl concerned was allegedly approached by an unknown man who tried to convince her to get into his car, described as dark-coloured Vauxhall.

She went back into the school in Worsley Road, Ansdell and called her parents, said police, who have liaised with the school and issued an appeal for information.

It is understood that local primary schools have been alerted to the situation and extra police patrols also put in place.

Ray Baker, headteacher at the college,said pupils were reminded via their form tutors of the need be ‘safe and sensible’ heading to and from school.

A letter was sent out to parents by the school’s safeguarding team, with the following advice reiterated yesterday:

“In both cases, the students acted very responsibly and in absolutely the right way.

“Please be mindful of your child’s safety on their journey to and from school.

“Soon, following after-school activities, it may be dark on the journey home with less other students travelling at that time.

“This may mean planning a different route to the one they would normally take home, to make sure they are travelling on well-lit and busier routes particularly if they are walking home.”

Mr Baker (pictured inset) added: “It is important during these incidents that we keep calm and ensure that we work with parents to ensure a clarity of message to the children. We have increased our patrols before and after school and liaised with the local police.”

A police spokesman said anyone with concerns about any such incidents should ring 101. Information about the most recent incident is still invited via that number, quoting log number 317 of September 26.