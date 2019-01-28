Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre's best GP surgeries for making an appointment, according to their patients
Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions on behalf of the NHS in March 2018 about how they rated the surgery where they were registered.
Among the GP Patient Survey question categories was 'Experience of making an appointment' and these are the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre surgeries that scored above 80% making them the best for this category.
1. Lockwood GP Surgery
Civic Centre, Breck Road, Poulton Le Fylde, Lancashire. FY6 7PU | Tel: 01253955954 | 82.10% of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.