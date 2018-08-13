Blackpool parents warned over Measles outbreak

Parents in Blackpool have been warned to make sure their children’s vaccinations are up to date following outbreaks of measles in Europe.

Cases in the UK have also rocketed this year, as figures show parents are still not taking hundreds of young children for their measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines.

Measles

The most recent figures show that, in the 2016-17 financial year, 86 per cent of children in Blackpool turning five had received the recommended two MMR jabs.

It means that an estimated 270 five-year-olds in the area had not been vaccinated.

Across the North West, just 90 per cent of children had received both MMR jabs by the age of five in 2016-17.

In the UK, 757 cases of measles have been reported so far this year – nearly triple the 274 cases reported in the whole of 2017.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has also advised teenagers who missed their jabs in the late 1990s to ensure they are up to date before travelling.