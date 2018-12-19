Child asthma rates in Lancashire 'among highest in UK'

Lancashire has one of the highest rates of young people admitted to hospital with asthma in England, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

A charity fighting to stop asthma said the figures are "extremely distressing" and urged the NHS to invest more in frontline asthma services.

Figures reveal that, from April 2016 to March 2017, the area had a rate of 300 asthma-related admissions in every 100,000 children, in line with five years earlier.

During the 12 months, 782 people under 19 were admitted to hospital - 452 boys and 329 girls.

Asthma is a common lung condition that can cause breathing difficulties.

It affects people of all ages and often starts in childhood, although it can also develop for the first time in adults.

There's currently no cure, but there are simple treatments that can help keep the symptoms under control.

In England, the rate of asthma-related admissions in 2016-17 was 203 in every 100,000 children, 4.5% higher than five years earlier.

Samantha Walker, director of research and policy at Asthma UK, said: “It is extremely distressing that the rate of children and teenagers admitted to hospital because of their asthma is on the rise.

"While the reasons for this rise are not entirely clear, a lack of basic care – including an asthma action plan, inhaler technique check and annual asthma review - could be to blame. We also know that a lack of understanding of the seriousness of asthma could also play a part.

"We are urging the NHS to invest in frontline asthma services to give people with asthma the basic care they need to keep them out of hospital.

"Parents concerned about their children's asthma health should make sure their child takes their medicines, follows a written asthma action plan and attends an annual review with a GP or asthma nurse."

Boys are more likely to end up in hospital due to asthma than girls. The rates accross England show 234 admissions for every 100,000 boys compared to 170 for girls.

Asthma is caused by inflammation of the breathing tubes that carry air in and out of the lungs.

Allergies, colds, smoking, exercice and even cold air are among the most common triggers of asthma attacks.

Asthma UK said there is not enough scientific evidence to suggest air pollution is linked to asthma despite anecdotal reports that it can trigger the condition.

According to NHS estimates, asthma attacks kill three people in the UK every day.