Council recruitment drive follows criticism by Ombudsman.

A major recruitment drive for occupational therapists (OTs) has followed criticism of Lancashire County Council by the Local Government Ombudsman.

Now the full county council will assess work being done to increase staffing and improve performance when it meets on Thursday.

A report to councillors notes compensation of £750 has already been paid to a bereaved wife and an apology issued after she complained to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman that the council had failed to meet the assessed equipment needs of her husband.

He was left bedbound in the final month of his life after the council failed to provide a special chair.

The Ombudsman, reporting in September, had “found fault causing injustice” in the case and demanded the full council consider its implications.

The council will be told an urgent review of policies and working arrangements is taking place and the number of occupational therapy posts has doubled to 40 FTE (full time equivalent).