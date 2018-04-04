Do you want to have a say in your local NHS?

The search has begun for a resident of Fylde and Wyre to join the governing body of the local NHS decision-maker.

NHS Fylde and Wyre Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which plans and buys health services across the area, has opened recruitment for a new governing body lay member.

Following the retirement of Paul Olive, who has been a member on the CCG’s Governing Body for the past five years, the CCG is seeking a lay member to oversee its governance and to hold the organisation to account on behalf of the public.

CCG chair Mary Dowling said: “This is an opportunity for someone from our local community with the relevant skills and experience to get involved in helping us to shape our future plans for health and care.”

The role would involve overseeing key elements of the CCG’s governance, and relevant qualifications, expertise or experience will be required to be able to express informed views about financial management and audit matters

Mr Olive, who spent 16 years working in the NHS across the Fylde coast with both the hospital and the CCG, said: “It’s time to hand over my responsibilities to someone new.”