Hundreds of ‘big’ babies born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Hundreds of cuddly super-size babies were born at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in the past year, new figures have revealed.

Some 260 out of 2,715 nippers birthed at the Vic tipped the scales at four kilograms – or 8lb13oz – or more, which the Royal College of Midwives said is the benchmark for a baby to be considered large.

Maria Webster, with Luke Melville, her son George, and little Leo Melville, who was born weighing 9lb 7oz

Despite their cuteness, the union warned of potential difficulties during labour and delivery as a result of youngsters’ weight.

Professional policy advisor at the Royal Collegeof Midwives, Clare Livingstone, said: “There is a risk of injury with these deliveries, but it is a very small risk.

“This could include a higher risk of shoulder dystocia, when the shoulders get stuck and impacted by the woman’s pelvis, which can require some maneuvering to help the baby out.”

Women with significantly large babies are also more likely to need a Caesarian section (C-section). Almost 60,000 babies born across England during the same period weighed in at 4kg or over - 11 per cent of the total.

The highest proportion of big babies were at the Harrogate and District Foundation Trust in North Yorkshire, where 16 per cent of babies weighed at least 4kg. Barts Health Trust in London had the smallest proportion, with just seven per cent.

Babies born at the Blackpool Victoria Hospital, in Whinney Heys Road, most commonly weighed between 3000g and 3499g – 6lb 10oz - 7lb 11oz.

More than a third of babies fell into this category.

Cleveleys mum Keri Waterhouse said her daughter Roberta Bradbury weighed 11 pounds when she was born on December 11, 2014. “It was an emergency C-section. She wasn’t coming out the usual way very easily. I was very well looked after by the amazing staff,” she said.

And Amy Gardner from Stalmine, whose son Hunter was born on August 17 last year weighing 11lb 2oz, described her experience as “awful”, adding: “He was due on the first of August, I had him via emergency C-section on the 17th.”

But mum-of-two Maria Webster, of Leamington Road, Blackpool, who gave birth to 9lb 7oz Leo Melville last July, said: “The birth was five hours – water birth with no pain relief at all [and] no complications!”