Residents encouraged to have their say on health policies

Residents are being encouraged to have their say on Clinical Commissioning Group policies.

The eight Clinical Commissioning Groups across Lancashire and South Cumbria have all agreed that there is a need to review their clinical policies in order to: ensure a consistent and fair approach; update current policies in accordance with National Guidelines and best clinical practice, and to make sure it is using its limited resources to maximum effect.

Residents are invited to read the revised draft policy on the commissioning of arthroscopic shoulder decompression (surgery) for subacromial pain (a common cause of shoulder pain and disability).

They can then provide their feedback by completing the relevant survey. This can all be accessed by visiting www.healthierlsc.co.uk/arthroscopic-shoulder-decompression-policy.

Dr Amanda Doyle, chief officer for Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “Each CCG is responsible for commissioning a wide range of clinical services, including secondary (hospital), community and mental health services, and for paying for those services. In some areas this also includes commissioning GP services.

“We need to ensure this is done in an open, fair and transparent manner but in so doing we must take into account the limited resources we have.

“A key role for each CCG is to develop clinical policies which help make decisions about the use of those limited resources.

“I would encourage any resident with an interest in these policies to visit the Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria website and have their say.”