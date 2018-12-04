Revellers in Blackpool at high risk of drowning whilst under the influence

Revellers in Blackpool have been classified as high risk of drowning whilst under the influence and are being warned to act responsibly near water during their night out.

As part of the national Don’t Drink and Drown campaign, run by the UK’s drowning prevention charity the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK), Blackpool townsfolk are being urged not to walk home near bodies of water after they have been drinking.

Lancashire was considered a high-risk county by RLSS UK after stats revealed 31 people accidentally drowned in the last five years and 15 of these) were found to have had alcohol in their system, the third highest in the UK.

Laurence Hickin, community drowning prevention coordinator said: “Drinking near or in water can be a dangerous and deadly cocktail. Alcohol can seriously impede your ability to survive in water.

“When walking home from a night out, avoid routes that are alongside water, particularly in the darkness, and always stay with and look out for your friends.”

“We want everyone to have a great time this Christmas and our Don’t Drink and Drown campaign gives essential advice to party-goers to make sure they know how to stay safe when they’re out celebrating.”

Stay Safe this Christmas:

• Don’t walk home near water, you might fall in

• Look out for your friends, make sure they get home safely

• Don’t enter the water if you have been drinking

• Alcohol seriously affects your ability to get yourself out of trouble

Don’t Drink and Drown, this year running from 3-9 December, was launched in 2014 following a string of tragic drownings of young people.

Research indicated that around a quarter of all adult drowning victims have alcohol in their bloodstream and RLSS UK were keen to prevent more tragedies by providing a strategic approach in hot spot areas.

The campaign has two targeted time frames where RLSS UK and supporters push messaging through events and social media.

These are September (at the start of the new university term) and December (during the festive period).

For more information on RLSS UK’s Don’t Drink and Drown campaign: Visit our website at www.rlss.org.uk