Six in 10 Vic medics say they like going into work as staff survey results are called ‘disappointing’

The results of a staff survey at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Hospital are “disappointing and show a decline in performance overall”, a new report said.

And, although there are“no significant areas of concern”, there is “definitely a need to turn this position round and quickly”, head of health Susan Wild said in her paper to bosses.

The annual survey was completed by 2,307 staff at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust – 35 per cent of those asked. Some 82 questions were listed and, compared to 2017, the trust was ‘significantly better’ in three responses and ‘significantly worse’ in 11, while there was no ‘significant difference’ in 68.

The results are the 12th worse in the region, Ms Wild said in her report, which contains several recommendations health chiefs should now implement.

They include senior managers making more visits to the wards, bringing in a team to “promote the learning and development opportunities and health and wellbeing offers available to staff”, and using “resolution to minimise conflict within the organisation”.

Just six in 10 people – or 60.1 per cent, down slightly from 60.2 in 2017 – said they “look forward to going to work”, while a similar number – 62.1 per cent, up from 61 in 2017 – said they would recommend the trust as a place to work.

Estephanie Dunn, the regional director for the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union in the north west said in response to the report: “Many of the trust’s benchmark indicators are relatively stable and in line with the rest of the country.

“There is no doubt that some areas need to improve and we welcome their commitment to addressing the issues and challenges.”

Ms Dunn added “We are keen to work with employers to support improvement in the workplace to benefit both [patients] and staff.”

In a statement, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said: “The annual survey is very important to the trust and we take the results very seriously.

Nationally, the results have been described as challenging and this reflects the pressures on the NHS. Our results have broadly remained static year-on-year and we are average in comparison with other organisations across the north west. The staff survey is seen as a top priority for the Trust Board. It is a great opportunity to really improve and we have a number of developments, such as a staff engagement team and a Great Place to Work group, which will help us investigate and prioritise enhancements for all our staff.”