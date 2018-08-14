Students get a job at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Eighteen of 21 people making up the Fylde Coast Health and Social Care Career Academy’s first cohort of students have been given jobs at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The previously unemployed group, referred to the six-week academy by the Jobcentre, were given entry level health skills, and were all interviewed for positions of health care assistant.

One, Pauline Winder, 41, from Layton, said: “I had worked in care for lots of companies and always wanted to get into the NHS but could never do it because of my family commitments. Now my children are older and I thought this is my time to really go and do something I had wanted to do for a long time.”