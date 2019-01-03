Tens of thousands in Lancashire expected to quit drinking for Dry January

Almost 80,000 people in Lancashire are expected to quit drinking for Dry January.

Around one in 10 drinkers in the UK were planning to start the new year with an entire month of sobriety, according to the charity Alcohol Change UK – a grand total of 4.2m people.

In Lancashire, an estimated 84 per cent of adults drink alcohol, according to the most recent figures from Public Health England.

This would mean around 79,400 drinkers were planning to go cold turkey from New Year’s Day.

Alcohol Change UK, which runs the challenge, said those taking part can expect to feel healthier, save money, and improve their relationship with alcohol in the long term.

Dr Richard Piper, CEO, said: “Put simply, Dry January can change lives.

“Many of us know about the health risks of alcohol – seven forms of cancer, liver disease, mental health problems – but we are often unaware that drinking less has more immediate benefits too.

“Sleeping better, feeling more energetic, saving money, better skin, losing weight. The list goes on.”