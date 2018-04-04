Why your dog is your best mate

Dogs have been celebrated as man’s best friend for centuries – and that’s no accident. Your dog is probably the best friend you will ever have, when you’re looking your worst or feeling under the weather they will be there to cheer you up.

This month will see pet owners up and down the country celebrating their furry friends as part of National Pet Month. In the spirit of this Lintbells, manufacturers of premium natural pet supplements, have shared a few reasons why our canine chums are the best.

They’re incredibly loyal

Our canine companions generally love being around people. They wait for you by the door; face smiling, mouth open and tail wagging, ready to dote on their best friend in the world. They are great listeners as most of us are guilty of confiding in our pets, especially after a hard day’s work.

Their mood can quite often reflect how you feel - when you're feeling blue your dog will remain by your side to comfort you, but when you're happy your dog will leap about and share in your excitement.

They keep you healthy

If you are looking to spring into action after the winter blues your dog can be the best companion. Our furry friends love being active – walks, fetching sticks, leaping into a pond or even just a game of frisbee. Even if you’re lacking energy and tempted to just stay in, the importance of ‘walkies’ will compel you to get out of the house.

Dog owners have also been found to have lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels and they can even promote emotional wellbeing thanks to their unconditional love.

They’re entertaining

Dogs often beat other animals on the entertainment scale with their goofy looks and antics. They’re unpredictable and silly and often entertain us with their playful nature and human-like behaviours. Simply watching them as they chase their own tail for hours or a game of peek-a-boo from around the corner will certainly keep you chuckling.

They can help you socialise

Walking your dog is a sure fire way to start conversations with fellow animal lovers. Their friendly and super social nature means you can make new friends at the same time as walking your dog!

They’ll never leave you hanging

We all have that one friend who cancels on you regardless of weeks of planning in advance. But with your furry little friend, you’ve got nothing to fear! They will always be there for you no matter what.

