Help us to honour our war dead

A couple who have been carrying out research work for a Fylde village’s war memorial are hoping Gazette readers can help them.

Derek and Pam Hawthornthwaite have been collecting the full names of some background details on all the men whose names will be one the memorial in a special peace garden in Singleton.

Pam and Derek Hawthornthwaite are looking for any information regarding three Singleton soldiers

The pair, who live on Fleetwood Road on the edge of the village, have the full names of 24 of the 27 men whose names will be engraved on a special stone plinth in the garden, which will be officially opened in October or November.

But in the cases of three of the men, they only have the men’s initials.

Pam and Derek hope that someone, somewhere, may know the Christian names of the men in question, and so ensure that they will be properly honoured.

The couple are part of a group, the Singleton History Group, which is collating personal details on each of the men for both the plinth and for a more detailed history file.

They have gathered the men’s names from grave stones and memorial plaques in the village.

Pam, 71, explained: “It is a shame we do not know the full names of those three men - E Wilson, TB Turnbull and H Turner, whose names we found on a brass plaque in Singleton Church.

“Just having their initials and not their full names seems a bit impersonal.

“We feel sure that someone must know who they are.

“Our hope is that if anyone has that information, they can get in touch.”

Anyone with information can phone the couple on 01995 670160.