Helping homeless with gigs - Ferocious Dog to play Blackpool's Waterloo Music Bar

Using music to get across a political message is nothing new –but one band coming to Blackpool hopes to go a step further.

When Ferocious Dog head to the Waterloo Music Bar this weekend they will bring with them their Charity Food Drop.

The Charity Food Drop is a feature of every Ferocious Dog gig

It aims to encourage fans who come along to bring a donation of food or clothes that can be given to the homeless.

The folk-punk band say they are “proudly political” and tour relentlessly.

The food drop came about after frontman Ken Bonsall’s son Lee committed suicide.

He had been suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Afghanistan.

The Lee Bonsall Memorial Fund was set up, and Ken and his wife Karen, would go and set up soup kitchens and help the homeless.

They discovered many were ex-servicemen, living on the streets.

So Ferocious Dog appealed to fans to spread the word and encourage people to help out.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



The success of the first food drops has since seen them become a regular feature at every show the group plays.

Ferocious Dog is a six-piece band that performs folk infused with rock, reggae and Celtic vibrations.

The band’s guitarist is Les Carter, who found fame with Carter USM in the late 80s and early 90s.

The band headlined Glastonbury in 1992 – when Ferocious dogs frontman Ken was in the audience.

- Ferocious Dogs are playing at the Waterloo Music Bar, on Waterloo Road, on Saturday.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets cost £15.

Call the box office on (01253)407886 or visit www.coasttownevents.com